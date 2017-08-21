Google Rumored To Launch Google Assistant Headphones

Google is rumored to be launching a pair of Google Assistant headphones, or perhaps more accurately, a pair of headphones which come with Google Assistant support, allowing people to make use of the digital assistant functions through the headphones themselves. There are a number of features that Google looks to be implementing with these headphones including spoken notifications and the ability to respond to those by voice, as well as the other general stuff you can do with Assistant on phones like the Pixel and speakers like Google Home, such as asking Assistant questions and getting answers back.

Additionally, the headphones will also be able to offer up tips on how to talk to Google Assistant if you aren’t exactly sure which commands or questions will work. While it’s possible to simply look these up on your device, if you have the headphones and are wearing them, but aren’t sure what to say, the headphones will be able to provide some clarity. The headphones are also said to have a physical Google Assistant button that will activate it so you can ask it a question or give it a command using this method as well. This would give users the ability to either reach Google Assistant strictly through voice if they need their hands to be free, but also hit a button if they have a free hand and would rather do it this way instead. This wouldn’t be the first device that has been rumored to come with a physical Google Assistant key, as there has been talk of Chromebooks getting such a key for a while now.

Using this button, though, may only end up activating Google Assistant, with a different button needing to be pressed if the user wishes to reply with a voice response following Assistant’s initial response or answer. All of this information has been recently spotted in the code of the latest Google app APK, suggesting that users will be able to setup the headphones using the app or at least configure certain aspects of the device using the app. As it stands there’s no mention of a potential release date for these headphones, nor what they would cost, but it’s possible that Google could unveil them at its upcoming event this Fall, where it’s also now rumored to unveil a new Chromebook Pixel and a Google Home mini speaker.