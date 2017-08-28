Google Reveals Top 20 Indie Games Festival Finalists

Google has officially announced the top 20 indie games that have made the cut to be called finalists at this year’s Indie Games Festival in San Francisco. The Googlers in charge of picking out the games did so by spending some time playing the ones that made the cut for the minimum criteria for submission, and looking for games that were particularly well-made or unique. Once the festival is on, the 20 finalist games will be narrowed into a top 10, then into a pool of 3 big winners. This year’s judges include YouTuber Alex the Gamerette, Nix Hydra CEO Lina Chen, Kongregate CEO Emily Greer, GamesBeat lead writer Dean Takahashi, and Google’s very own Jamil Moledina and Sarah Thomson, who serve as the Games Strategic Lead, and BD Lead for Indie Games, respectively. the whole thing is going to be hosted by J.D. Witherspoon, a YouTuber and experienced gamer known online as runJDrun.

Last year’s lineup consisted of a number of quirky underdogs, including examples of how to shake up or polish up established tropes and formulas, and this year’s lineup of finalists is no different. The 20 games vying for the top 3 spots this year feature highlights like Loteria Latin Bingo, a new spin on a traditional game, as well as NoStranger, a game that’s actually a chat with a mysterious stranger that unfolds quite like an alternate reality game, and Slayaway Camp, an adorably campy and gory horror game that casts you as the villain of a slasher movie. Brave Hand, Maruta Escape, and Tiny Bubbles are not on the Play Store yet, so you won’t be able to try them out until they debut at the festival.

This year’s competition offers up a wide variety of genres, styles, and varying levels of developmental prowess. The only two things these games really have in common is that they are all extremely unique, and they are all made by indie studios. If you’re going to be in the San Francisco area when it’s all going down, which is Saturday, September 23, you can register for free to attend the event by clicking on the source link and following Google’s link from there.