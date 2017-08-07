Google Pixel And Pixel XL Get Huge Discounts In The US

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL devices are currently seeing huge discounts on the Google Store US, with the products shipping with a free Daydream View headset if you purchase them while the price cut is ongoing. More specifically, the Google Pixel XL’s price tag has been slashed to $569 from its original price of $769, which means that you will be able to save $200 on the device right now. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel is currently available at its discounted price of $524, down from its original price of $649. Keep in mind that while the smartphones are currently up for sale, the prices may vary depending on the option you purchase from the Google Store US. So, if you want to save big on the devices, head on over to the Google Store right now, as the phones are available until supplies run out.

The Google Pixel, along with its larger sibling the Pixel XL, was unveiled on October 4 last year as a successor to the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. The Pixel phones are also the first devices made by Google (even though they’re manufactured by HTC), with the smartphones being the first handsets to incorporate the Android 7.1 Nougat with the Google Assistant. Built with metal and glass for a premium design, the Google Pixel features a 5-inch full HD AMOLED display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Under the hood, the Google Pixel comes with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 128GB of non-expandable native storage, as well as a 2,770mAh non-removable battery. The phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core system-on-chip, with its graphic performance fueled by the Adreno 530 GPU. The phone boasts a 12.3-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter. Meanwhile, the Pixel XL’s difference from its smaller sibling is that it sports a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and includes a 3,450mAh battery that is not removable.

Other Google products are also currently on sale right now as part of the Mountain View, California-based company’s back to school promo, including the Google Home which you can purchase for $109, Google Wifi which is available starting at $129, Nest Cam IQ security from $299, Chromecast Ultra for $69, as well as the Chromecast and Chromecast Audio which are both available for $35.