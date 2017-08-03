Google Pixel 2/Pixel XL 2 Preview: All There Is To Know

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to show up in the first of week of October just as the original Pixel lineup did in 2016, and while there hasn’t been much, if anything that has been confirmed so far there have been plenty of rumors and leaks that outline what there is to expect for each device, including specs, build, and even the internal codenames. In addition to what’s already been leaked there is bound to be more information that ends up being unofficially revealed, and it will likely continue that way until both of the phones launch later on this year. With that said, let’s take a look at all of the details that have already surfaced for Google’s upcoming devices.

Design

When it comes to the design of both of these devices, just like last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL the two new devices are expected to show up with an identical style, save for a variance in screen size. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are also expected to look a lot like the original Pixel lineup with just a few changes.

One of the biggest of these changes is going to be the near bezel-free display as Google likely seeks to bring the consumer a pair of phones that are just as loved as the Pixel and Pixel XL, but with more screen real estate so there is more room to enjoy everything that you would use on your device. Both phones are suspected to come with slimmer bezels on both the sides and top and bottom, while also coming with a longer earpiece at the top. In addition to the screen changes, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are also expected to be made of metal again. There are changes that are likely coming to the design on the back of the device too. For instance, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are probably still coming with the two-toned look like the originals, but the glass portion of the back that housed the fingerprint sensor and the rear-facing camera module is thought to be shorter this time around, with the camera module being horizontally placed just like before though the sensor is supposed to be bigger, and with the fingerprint sensor now sitting below this part of the device. Other than these details, when it comes to the design everything is pretty much the same as with the original Pixel devices, though it’s still not clear if Google is going to use the same colors for the new devices.

Specs

Just like with the design none of the specs have been confirmed yet, but there are some of the specs details that are quite likely to be correct. The processor for example is almost certainly going to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 which has been the rumored CPU choice for months. This is the most likely because both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are going to be high-end smartphones, and the Snapdragon 835 is the most high-end CPU right now. Google also made the choice to the same thing with the Pixel and Pixel XL last year with the Snapdragon 821, which at the time was the most powerful processor. That being said, there has been a rumor which points to the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 coming with a Snapdragon 836 processor instead, which would be this year’s equivalent to the Snapdragon 821 from last year.

Both phones are likely to still come with 4GB of RAM as per the rumors, and it’s expected that the Pixel 2 will come with 64GB of internal storage space while the Pixel XL 2 is rumored to come with a base of 128GB of internal storage space. When it comes to the displays for both phones, the Pixel 2 is said to come with a 5-inch Full HD (1080p) display again this year, while the Pixel XL 2 makes the jump to a 6-inch display with a Quad HD resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Each phone is also rumored to be made by different OEMs, with the Pixel 2 being made HTC just like the Pixel and Pixel and Pixel XL, while LG takes over this time around for the Pixel XL 2, which would explain the change in aspect ration for the screen, and the rumors that the phone would be using an OLED panel from LG Display. What’s still unclear in regards to specs as there haven’t been any rumors yet are the megapixels that can be expected from the camera sensors on each device, and whether or not each phone will be water resistant this time around, which was one the larger complaints about the original Pixel and Pixel XL – the lack of water resistance.

One of the most recent reports which came out on August 3rd is a rumor which suggests that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will come without a 3.5mm audio port. This wouldn’t necessarily be the first time that such a rumor surfaced, but with it being so recent and the phones both expected to launch on October 4th this year, it seems like a more possible scenario then it would be if it had last surfaced really early in the year. Of course, there is still a couple of months between now and October 4th, so there is every chance that the rumor of no headphone jack will remain just that – a rumor. At a time when many smartphones are already letting go of the headphone jack though, it wouldn’t a huge surprise if Google did finally decide to follow suit, as it was rumored that there may not be a headphone jack with the original Pixel and Pixel XL. If Google did launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 with no 3.5mm audio port, then it would be jumping on this bandwagon after having sat back and watched how the transition has aged. So it would sort of make sense for Google to have waited until now. Lastly, each device will also come with Android 8.0 software and will be the first devices to launch with the new Android version.