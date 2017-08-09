Google Pixel 2/Pixel XL 2 Preview: All There Is To Know

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to show up in the first of week of October just as the original Pixel lineup did in 2016, and while there hasn’t been much, if anything that has been confirmed so far there have been plenty of rumors and leaks that outline what there is to expect for each device, including specs, build, and even the internal codenames. In addition to what’s already been leaked there is bound to be more information that ends up being unofficially revealed, and it will likely continue that way until both of the phones launch later on this year. With that said, let’s take a look at all of the details that have already surfaced for Google’s upcoming devices.

Concepts

There have been a number of concepts that have surfaced showing what was possible when it came to the device design, which not only serves the purpose of alerting users to what other people are wanting to see with the style of Google’s upcoming phones, but they also gave people a glimpse into the actual potential designs. While none of the concepts actually ended up being the official designs, and they never do, some of the design elements were pretty close to what now seems to be the final design for the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

Design

When it comes to the design of both of these devices, just like last year’s Pixel and Pixel XL the two new devices are expected to show up with an identical style, save for a variance in screen size. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are also expected to look a lot like the original Pixel lineup with just a few changes. In both the render above and a few of the images in the gallery below, you can see that Google didn’t stray too far from the original Pixel and Pixel XL design, short of adding front-facing a speaker. There was also a live image of what looks like a near final prototype of the Pixel 2 that leaked on August 7th, which you can also see just below, and a more recent leak from August 8th of some different colored press renders which you can see just above and in the gallery under this section of the post.

One of the biggest of these changes is going to be the near bezel-free display as Google likely seeks to bring the consumer a pair of phones that are just as loved as the Pixel and Pixel XL, but with more screen real estate so there is more room to enjoy everything that you would use on your device. Both phones are suspected to come with slimmer bezels on both the sides and top and bottom, while also coming with a longer earpiece at the top. In addition to the screen changes, both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are also expected to be made of metal again. There are changes that are likely coming to the design on the back of the device too. For instance, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are probably still coming with the two-toned look like the originals, but the glass portion of the back that housed the fingerprint sensor and the rear-facing camera module is thought to be shorter this time around, with the camera module being horizontally placed just like before though the sensor is supposed to be bigger, and with the fingerprint sensor now sitting below this part of the device. Other than these details, when it comes to the design everything is pretty much the same as with the original Pixel devices, though it’s still not clear if Google is going to use the same colors for the new devices.

Specs

Just like with the design none of the specs have been confirmed yet, but there are some of the specs details that are quite likely to be correct. The processor for example is almost certainly going to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 which has been the rumored CPU choice for months. This is the most likely because both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are going to be high-end smartphones, and the Snapdragon 835 is the most high-end CPU right now. Google also made the choice to do the same thing with the Pixel and Pixel XL last year with the Snapdragon 821, which at the time was the most powerful processor. That being said, there has been a rumor which points to the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 coming with a Snapdragon 836 processor instead, which would be this year’s equivalent to the Snapdragon 821 from last year.

Both phones are likely to still come with 4GB of RAM as per the rumors, and it’s expected that the Pixel 2 will come with 64GB of internal storage space while the Pixel XL 2 is rumored to come with a base of 128GB of internal storage space. When it comes to the displays for both phones, the Pixel 2 is said to come with a 5-inch Full HD (1080p) display again this year, while the Pixel XL 2 makes the jump to a 6-inch display with a Quad HD resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Each phone is also rumored to be made by different OEMs, with the Pixel 2 being made HTC just like the Pixel and Pixel XL, while LG takes over this time around for the Pixel XL 2, which would explain the change in aspect ratio for the screen, and the rumors that the phone would be using an OLED panel from LG Display. What’s still unclear in regards to specs as there haven’t been any rumors yet are the megapixels that can be expected from the camera sensors on each device, and whether or not each phone will be water resistant this time around, which was one of the larger complaints about the original Pixel and Pixel XL – the lack of water resistance.

One of the most recent reports which came out on August 3rd is a rumor which suggests that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will come without a 3.5mm audio port. This wouldn’t necessarily be the first time that such a rumor surfaced, but with it being so recent and the phones both expected to launch on October 4th this year, it seems like a more possible scenario then it would be if it had last surfaced really early in the year. Of course, there is still a couple of months between now and October 4th, so there is every chance that the rumor of no headphone jack will remain just that – a rumor. At a time when many smartphones are already letting go of the headphone jack though, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Google did finally decide to follow suit, as it was rumored that there may not be a headphone jack with the original Pixel and Pixel XL. If Google did launch the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 with no 3.5mm audio port, then it would be jumping on this bandwagon after having sat back and watched how the transition has aged. So it would sort of make sense for Google to have waited until now. Lastly, each device will also come with Android 8.0 software and will be the first devices to launch with the new Android version.

Cases

While the leaks for cases for the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 do little more than help to solidify the leaked designs of the phones themselves, it’s precisely this detail which makes them a little more interesting, as there is still a couple of months between now and when Google is expected to announce the new phones officially. While there have been plenty of case leaks over the past couple of months or so, the most recent of these coming from Olixar match up with the most recent of the design leaks for the phones, so it’s reasonable to assume that these are the designs worth paying attention to as they’ll most certainly be what consumers can expect in terms of the looks for the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 in the Fall. Of course, the cases that have been leaked are still not officially confirmed just as the design of the two phones haven’t been, but this close to the reveal it’s unlikely that designs will change. These are also just a drop in the bucket so to speak when it comes to the number of cases that will be made available for each device, as more will surely pop up once the phones actually hit the market and go up for sale.

Price & Availability

Official launch dates or region availability, as well as prices, aren’t known quite yet, but this is quite obviously because the phones haven’t officially been unveiled, and until then Google more than likely won’t officially mention any of that information, as it, like every other manufacturer, tends to save such details for the announcement events. That being said it’s not difficult to make some assumptions. Google did announce the Pixel and Pixel XL last year on October 4th, so chances are that this year will be the same and Google will likely unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 on October 4th again, with availability of the two devices likely coming around a couple of weeks later. Although, it is still entirely possible that announcement and launch dates could change. As for cost, there haven’t been any rumored prices just yet, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Google kept the prices of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 around the same price as the original two phones, and this is probably what consumers should expect. In fact, the two new phones could end up being more, though for the high cost of the originals even keeping them the same while improving the two new devices where the faults were on the first two would bring more value to them.

Wrap Up

Although there is still probably a couple of months to go before Google officially introduces the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, two months will probably go by quick and before you know it both devices will be here. It’s also worth mentioning that even though no information in this post is confirmed, much of the leaked detail that has popped up so far is what to look forward to, and more information is bound to surface leading up to the announcement.