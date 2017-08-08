Google Pixel 2 Shown From All Angles In New High-Res Renders

A set of high-resolution renders depicting what’s said to be the Google Pixel 2 appeared online on Tuesday, having been created by Phone Arena. The renders show the device from all angles and in five colors – Quite Black, Very Silver, Really Blue, Abundantly Red, and Red/Black. The images are based on a number of previously leaked photographs of the device that’s believed to be codenamed Walleye and manufactured by HTC, the same company that produced the original Pixel lineup. While they aren’t leaks, the renders still provide a clearer look at what’s believed to be the successor to the 2016 Pixel.

Google reportedly opted to do away with the 3.5mm audio jack on both of its 2017 flagships that will only feature a USB Type-C port. The handsets are also said to be sporting a rear-mounted fingerprint reader and a single-lens primary camera module located in the top-left corner of their back plates, coupled with a conventional dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The smaller Pixel 2 depicted below is also supposed to be relatively similar to its predecessor in terms of design, featuring regularly sized bezels and a 16:9 screen, whereas the Pixel XL 2 is rumored to come with an 18:9 display panel and an almost bezel-free body. The larger device is reportedly being manufactured by LG Electronics and could hence end up looking similar to the LG G6 whose aspect ratio it’s supposed to share. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 were also previously rumored to be sporting front-facing stereo speakers and a pressure-sensitive frame designed and implemented by HTC. The Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) already commercialized its Edge Sense technology earlier this year with the HTC U11 and is expected to deliver a similar solution for the Pixel 2 series, industry insiders previously said.

Google launched the original Pixel and Pixel XL in early October 2016 and the Mountain View, California-based tech giant may opt to unveil their successors around the same time this year. The devices will likely run a stock version of Android O out of the box and feature non-removable batteries, in addition to boasting the Snapdragon 835 and at least 4GB of RAM.