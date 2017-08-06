Google Pixel 2 Recreated In First High-Resolution Renders

The Google Pixel 2 was recreated in a couple of high-resolution renders this weekend, with one digital artist recently taking to Reddit to share their creations that were based on the latest credible leaked image of the successor to the 2016 Pixel which emerged online earlier this week. The device that can be seen in the gallery below is shown in four color variations, one of which is the black-gray one depicted in the aforementioned photograph that’s believed to be legitimate. The remaining three colors are just guesswork, with the source showing the Pixel 2 in silver, red, and light brown that looks like burnt umber. The silver model has white bezels on the front, whereas the other three are shown with black ones, with those two colors also being featured on the top portion of their rear panels.

The renders themselves are faithful recreations of the original leak and give a better look at what consumers can expect from Google’s upcoming flagship that’s reportedly codenamed Walleye and is being manufactured by HTC, the same company that produced the original Pixel and Pixel XL. The handset seems relatively similar to its predecessor, featuring regularly sized bezels and a display panel with a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio, as well as a single-lens camera setup in the top-left corner of its back plate. According to the recent leak and a number of older reports, Google will once again opt for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for its next two smartphones that will lack a physical Home button and instead rely on on-screen keys. Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are said to be lacking a 3.5mm audio jack and will instead feature pressure-sensitive frames designed by HTC which are expected to be similar to the Edge Sense technology introduced in the HTC U11.

The Pixel XL 2 is also reportedly going to look significantly different than the smaller device seen here, as that particular model is being manufactured by LG Electronics, according to claims made by a number of industry insiders in recent months. The larger smartphone is hence expected to ship with minimized bezels and an 18:9 (2:1) display panel, though it should be powered by the same hardware found in the Pixel 2. The Alphabet-owned company is expected to officially announce its next two flagships around October.