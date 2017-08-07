Google Pixel 2 Leaks In Several New Real-Life Images

Several new real-life images of what’s said to be the Google Pixel 2 — codenamed Walleye — leaked online on Monday, having been shared by an anonymous insider. The device shown in the photographs that can be seen above seems like an early production unit and is generally similar to the first supposed real-life image of the Pixel 2 that emerged online on Friday, boasting a single-lens primary camera setup with a dual-LED (dual tone) flash in the top-left corner of its back plate. Its rear glass panel also seems to be somewhat smaller compared to the original Pixel that Google launched last October, whereas the phone itself doesn’t seem to feature a 3.5mm audio jack, which was also confirmed by the source of the two images.

The slightly curved body of the device reportedly allows it to sit better in the hand than its predecessor did, while its bezels are regularly sized and virtually identical to the ones featured on the 2016 Pixel. The leaked handset doesn’t have a physical Home button and sports a single front-facing camera sensor on its top bezel, as seen in the leaked image which also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The supposed Pixel 2 shown here is almost entirely black and seems to be even darker than the model that originally leaked online last week before being recreated in several high-resolution renders, though that may be due to poor lighting conditions in which the photographs were taken. The handset essentially looks like a slightly visually updated version of its predecessor, though that reportedly won’t be the case with the Pixel XL 2 — codenamed Taimen — that’s supposedly being manufactured by LG Electronics as opposed to HTC and will sport a nearly bezel-less design and an 18:9 screen.

Both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are thought to ship with a pressure-sensitive frame and front-facing stereo speakers designed by HTC and should be powered by the Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 836, with the latter being Qualcomm’s rumored revision of its flagship mobile chip which may be commercialized in late 2017. The devices are expected to ship with 4GB of RAM and at least 32GB of internal flash memory and may be unveiled in early fall, around the same period when Alphabet’s subsidiary announced the original Pixel series in 2016.