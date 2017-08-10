Google Now Testing An ‘Edit’ Button For Images In Allo

Google started experimenting with an Edit button for images within its Allo app, with one user noting the new feature on Thursday. The Mountain View, California-based tech giant is seemingly testing the functionality in a rather limited manner and has rolled it out to some users as part of a server-side switch, indicating that all of the necessary assets for this addition are already present in the client build that Google started distributing via the Play Store on August 2 and may have been introduced even before that date. The feature itself is relatively straightforward, as it ennobles the app’s built-in image viewer with the addition of an Edit button that’s essentially a shortcut to its integrated photo editor. The button is served in the form of a simple pencil icon and is situated in the top-right corner of every image or custom sticker you receive. The feature seemingly isn’t available for regular stickers that still can’t be edited within the app and the icon itself appears to be of the permanent variety.

One user who reportedly has access to the feature owns the Google Pixel XL and is running the fourth developer preview of Android 8.0 O, though it’s currently unclear whether the Alphabet-owned company is only targeting users of the final experimental build of its upcoming mobile operating system or if the test is more varied in terms of participants, though the few people who confirmed seeing the feature so far are both running the latest stable build of Allo – version 15. The button itself is an alternative way of accessing the app’s image editor and apparently isn’t meant to replace the ability to long-press any image or a custom sticker in order to perform the same action. The Internet giant has yet to comment on this particular functionality in any capacity and it’s possible that the feature never hits the stable channel for a number of reasons.

Google has recently been hard at work implementing new capabilities into Allo, though the company has yet to deliver on its promise of a standalone desktop client for the service. The last update on the matter came in early July when one of the firm’s representatives said that the desktop version of the app is “a few more weeks” away from being released.