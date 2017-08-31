Google Now Testing A Less Blocky Chrome Canary Interface

Google started testing a less blocky and significantly more rounded Home interface of Chrome Canary, with some users of the experimental version of the company’s mobile Internet browser reporting that they were affected by the change in the last few days. It’s currently unclear when exactly the Alphabet-owned company began testing its new redesign of Chrome Canary and not many details on the availability of the update are currently available; the interface seemingly isn’t available in Europe and users from the United States who claim to have received the update haven’t specified in which state they’re located and what version of Chrome Canary they’re running.

The feature itself is said to be tied to the “Modern layout for Chrome Home” flag which Google already enabled by default for some users, allowing them to activate the new look of Chrome Home in the app’s settings, provided that they also have the basic version of the interface enabled. The newly sighted aesthetic is seemingly in line with Google’s Material Design guidelines save for the fact that it’s slightly more flat than many of the company’s other services. Still, the interface uses the majority of your screen real estate in an efficient manner and strives to only highlight important elements, presumably in an effort to not deliver a chaotic user experience which would be harder to navigate.

The appearance of a new Home interface design is the third change noted in Chrome Canary in the last five days, with Google previously debuting a new “Recent” folder for the browser and providing its users with the ability to preemptively block what the company deems are “intrusive” ads. Just like it’s the case with those two features, the sole existence of a new user interface in Chrome Canary doesn’t guarantee that the revamped design will ever make its way to the stable build of Google’s app. Even if the Mountain View, California-based Internet giants opts to refresh the look of its popular mobile browser in the near future, the company may ultimately decide on another design which ends up being unlike the one that can be seen in the screenshots below.