Google Nexus 6 Is Now Getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat, Again

Google has started pushing out Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Nexus 6… again. This is not the first time Google is pushing this version of Android to Nexus 6 users, though last time things did not exactly go smoothly. Android 7.1.1 Nougat was a really poor update for the Nexus 6 last time around, and Google actually decided to revert things, the company pushed Android 7.0 Nougat to the Nexus 6, which actually managed to broke things for Nexus 6 users, though that’s a completely different story.

Now, it’s worth noting that the Nexus 6 launched with Android 5.0 Lollipop way back in 2014, and some updates that Google pushed to the device were actually really good, until Android 7.1.1 Nougat came knocking. Well, let us hope that this update will fix bugs on the Nexus 6, as it took Google four months to get it ready, the company pushed Android 7.0 Nougat for Nexus 6 users who were running Android 7.1.1 Nougat back in March. For those of you who are wondering, this new update is being pushed OTA (Over-The-Air), and in order to install it, you’ll need to download 367.9MB, as you can see in the provided image down below. Do keep in mind that this update is being pushed to users who reverted back to Android 7.0 Nougat back in March, if you’re still running Android 7.1.1 Nougat update that was rolled out before it, you’ll need to flash your phone manually, revert it back to the latest Android 7.0 Nougat build in order to be eligible to install the newest Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Now, it’s worth noting that Android O probably won’t be coming to the Nexus 6, at least as things currently stand, so this will be the last major update for the Nexus 6, which is not that surprising considering that the phone is only a couple of months short of being 3 years old. This update will pop up on your Nexus 6 automatically, though you can check if it’s available manually as well, though do keep in mind that this is a gradual update, so it is not available to all Nexus 6 units at this very moment, so you might have to wait a bit in order to get it.