Google Lists OEMs Whose Phones Are Getting Android 8.0 Oreo

Google on Monday listed 11 hardware partners whose smartphones will be getting Android 8.0 Oreo in the near future, shortly after officially announcing the first stable build of its new operating system. The first partner named by the Alphabet-owned company is Essential, a startup founded by Android co-creator Andy Rubin which just recently launched the Essential PH-1. Given how that’s currently the only handset from the company, the announcement confirms it will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo in the coming weeks or months.

HMD Global will also be delivering the new iteration of Android to its Nokia devices and while the flagship Nokia 8 will probably take precedence, all of its products should be running Android 8.0 Oreo soon seeing how they’re powered by a nearly stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat which should be relatively easy to iterate upon. Samsung is also on the list of Google’s hardware partners and will presumably be updating the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 shortly after the phablet hits the market this fall, with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus being next in line to receive the new software in either late 2017 or early 2018. LG is also set to upgrade its devices in the near future and may actually launch the V30 with Android 8.0 Oreo, similarly to how it managed to have the first handset that ran Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box in the form of the V20 last year. In any case, the LG V30, G6, and a number of the company’s previously released high-end and mid-range offerings are also likely to receive the new OS in the near future.

Huawei, Motorola Mobility, HTC, Sony, General Mobile, Kyocera, and Sharp were all named by the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant as OEMs whose devices are set to receive Android 8.0 Oreo in the near future and devices that are expected to make the jump to the new firmware include the likes of the U11, U Ultra, P10, P10 Plus, Xperia XZ Premium, and the Moto Z2 Force, among others. Phone makers should share more details regarding the availability of Android 8.0 Oreo on their devices in the coming weeks and some of them such as Sony may even disclose detailed rollout roadmaps as they have done in the past.