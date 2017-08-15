Google Launches ‘Allo For Web’ Browser Messaging Client

Google on Tuesday launched the Allo For Web browser client meant to complement its instant messaging solution that debuted on Android and iOS devices last year. The latest turn of events comes mere hours after a new build of the Allo Android app hinted that the launch of the desktop version of the service is imminent and is in line with the comments made by Google officials in early July when the browser port of Allo was described as being “a few more weeks” away. Allo For Web should already be available worldwide and anyone running the latest mobile version of the app can also take advantage of the newly launched desktop client. The two are connected in a similar manner in which WhatsApp for Android and WhatsApp for desktops are, requiring users to scan a QR code rendered by the browser client with their mobile app before being allowed to use the service.

Limited testing reveals that much like with WhatsApp, your smartphone will need to be connected to the World Wide Web in order for the browser version of Allo to work. Likewise, if you’re intentionally blocking the Allo app from running in the background on your Android handset for any reason, you’ll need to stop doing so if you’re planning on using Allo For Web. Other than that, the browser client works much like you’d expect it to and allows you to use Google’s communications app on your computer or laptop. The aforementioned sign-in process involving a QR code takes only a second to be completed and needs to be repeated for each subsequent device you add to your list of Allo browser clients. Apart from cases of security concerns or deleted browser cookies, you won’t be required to sign into the same computer again after you initially set it up. Google made no mention of a limit on the number of devices you’re able to connect to your Allo account so it remains to be seen whether such a restriction exists.

Once you’ve installed Allo v16 on your smartphone, follow the banner below, click on the hamburger menu in the app, and select the “Allo for web” option in order to scan the QR code the service presents you with. The iOS app currently doesn’t support the same functionality though Google promised that won’t be the case for long.