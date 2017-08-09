Google Home Is Now Available in Germany for €149 ($175)

Google Home is now available in Germany for €149. This launch comes several weeks after the Mountain View-based tech firm announced that its voice assistant device will be sold in the European country within early August. The device is available in Google’s online store and in numerous third-party retailers like Conrad, Cyberport, EP, Medimax, MediaMarkt, Mobilcom-debitel, Otto, Saturn, and Tink. However, the search giant remarked that there could be a handful of branches among these retailers that have not yet to receive their units of the Google Home. Hence, some potential buyers may wait for a few more weeks until Google completes the delivery of its products.

The German version of the Google Home incorporates the Google Assistant, which is specifically tailored for users in the market. The Assistant can now understand instructions and recite answers using the German language. Therefore, consumers in the aforementioned country may now get latest weather forecasts and news updates through their native language. The device may also answer certain questions on topics that may interest its users and play music from popular streaming services like Spotify and Google Play Music. It can also be tasked to make a shopping list, set an alarm or timer, and check the latest traffic situation before hitting the road. Google Assistant may also control other appliances like the Philips Hue lighting system, Chromecast, and the Chromecast Audio. Additional features will also be added to the Google Home. Among the new features is the ability to link the phone service with the tool, allowing the smart speaker to make calls. Other new features include support for multiple user accounts, making the unit available for other family members to take advantage of it.

Aside from the smart speaker unit, the Google Store also sells different options for the base. Some of the color choices available include black, copper, and gray. Aside from Germany, the Google Home is also available in Canada, Australia, and France and it is likely that its manufacturer will launch the device in more countries within the next few months. The device is available for €149, which is equal to $175 at the current exchange rate.