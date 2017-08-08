Google Diversity VP Suffers Online Harassment On Twitter

Danielle Mastrangel Brown, Google’s new Vice President and chief of diversity and inclusion, has locked her Twitter account after suffering online harassment in the aftermath of the publication of a controversial anti-diversity memo authored by one of Google’s software engineers that prompted the company’s top management to fire him due to violating its Code of Conduct. As first noted by Business Insider, Ms. Brown was repeatedly targeted by derogatory comments pertaining to her gender and ethnic background, which likely prompted her to set her Twitter account to private.

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai was also the target of numerous online insults after the Alphabet-owned company decided to terminate James Damore, the author of the document criticizing its diversity policies, though the negative comments directed at him were largely aimed at his political views and claimed that his leadership suppresses free speech at the Mountain View, California-based Internet giant. Mr. Damore recently said he’s considering taking legal action against his former employer which terminated him after he filed a complaint against the firm with the National Labor Relations Board, though none of Google’s officials have yet issued a comment on that possibility. Parts of the right side of the political spectrum in the United States have already defended Mr. Damore’s stances, supporting his polarizing memo that claimed women aren’t as biologically suitable to be software engineers as men are, a notion that the vast majority of the company’s employees labeled as sexist and generally discriminatory. The public support for Mr. Damore was previously expressed by Breitbart and Thiel Capital’s managing director Eric Weinstein, and unknown individuals recently started a crowdfunding campaign to cover his potential legal expenses, seeking to raise $60,000 on WeSearchr, a platform whose Twitter account was suspended in early 2017 over online harassment claims.

Ms. Brown on Sunday sent an internal email to Googlers in response to the controversial memo, stating that the company is seeking to maintain its inclusive and open work culture that allows all of its employees to express themselves as long as their beliefs aren’t violating the firm’s Code of Conduct and applicable federal laws mandating equal employment opportunities. While some of Google’s supporters even labeled that diplomatic response as not strong enough, her comments seemingly still prompted a variety of insults from the other side of the political spectrum.