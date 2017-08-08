Google Calendar Update Brings Improved Organization Features

A new Google Calendar update is bringing improved organization features as Google wants to make things easier for people who use it for managing large events. One of these new improvements includes being able to export a list of attending guests from Google Calendar to Google Sheets with little effort. In addition to this improvement it will also be possible to view the entire guest list right in Calendar so if you don’t necessarily need to export anything, you can still view who will be showing up so you can stay on top of everything.

Google notes that exporting the guest lists has to be done from Google Calendar on the web, with no mention of whether or not the action could be done from the mobile app as well, but once the export process is complete you should be able to view things in the Sheets app on Android without a problem.

Of course a guest list doesn’t really mean much if there are no guests, and to have guests there needs to be invites that are sent out to those who you want to attend, or those that have applied to attend. Google is updating Calendar to have a more intelligent invite system for large group events when sending out group invites. If you’re planning a large event and are sending out invites to a group mailing list, Calendar will be able to adapt when new people join the group, and then send out invites to those people even after the group invite was already sent out. This will make things much easier on anyone who is worried about keeping up on everyone who plans on attending and will take at least one task away that doesn’t have to be managed as much, that task being sending out individual invites to every new person as they come into the group. This update to Google Calendar should be heading to all G Suite end users and though some people may already see this new set of changes available as of today, Google does specify that visibility for the changes could take between one and three days before everyone has access to things, meaning all users should have the update by the end of the week if not sooner.