Google Backup & Sync’s Duplication Bug Still Troubling Users

The duplication bug present in the latest version of Google’s Backup and Sync service for desktops is still troubling users and while the Mountain View, California-based tech giant acknowledged the issue, it’s still unclear when the thereof may be addressed. The next update for the software is scheduled to start rolling out in approximately three weeks, and while the build 3.36 is set to introduce some features that should resolve the app’s tendency to backup your photos even if they were already uploaded to the cloud, Google has yet to disclose whether that update will also be able to automatically delete all duplicates that Backup and Sync created so far.

The issue has been apparent since the service was officially launched in mid-July and is seemingly affecting all Windows users, some of which took to the company’s official product forums to voice their displeasure with the current state of affairs and question how such a major bug affecting one of the most common use cases made its way to the stable build of the service. Backup and Sync was meant to replace the Google Drive desktop client, with the Alphabet-owned firm rebranding the tool due to the fact that the new solution is meant to support not just Google Drive but also Google Photos. While the firm acknowledged the issue at hand and is now expected to address it come mid-September, it didn’t share any more details on the matter.

For the time being, if you’re planning on installing Backup and Sync in the next three weeks, the best course of action is to disable its automatic backup capabilities before the bug is addressed as you’ll otherwise likely be left with a plethora of duplicates that you’ll probably have to delete manually seeing how Google has yet to give any indication that it’s working on reverting the effects of the bug and not just patching it to prevent duplicates in the future. In case Backup and Sync already presented you with a large volume of duplicates that you have already moved to the bin but are unable to completely eliminate them due to the service looping, note that it’s possible to “submit a Bin empty request” to Google.