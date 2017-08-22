Google App Updated With Google Lens Support, Teardown Reveals

Google updated its flagship Google Android app with support for Google Lens, a machine vision and augmented reality (AR) service that the company introduced at the latest iteration of its Google I/O developer conference earlier this year, a recent teardown performed by 9to5Google revealed. The service has been receiving certain elements associated with Google Lens since late May and the latest set of such additions was distributed by the Alphabet-owned company earlier this week, bringing the app to the version 7.9. Refer to the video below to see how the experimental version of the Google Lens interface looks in practice, though note that Google has yet to update the app with advanced machine vision capabilities that it originally announced. As things stand right now, Google Lens support mostly comes down to simple text recognition functionalities.

The teardown of the Google app build 7.9 also revealed the existence of a Quick Search Bar feature which the Mountain View, California-based company is developing for the system Notification Panel. The element essentially acts as a permanent notification and is labeled as being in the beta phase of development, with users being able to turn off the functionality in the Notifications menu of the system Settings app. The Google Search interface also went through a redesign with the new app update, with the new user interface lacking the traditional Google logo at the top and consequently being more streamlined and minimalist. The interactive carousel was also simplified as it’s now borderless and combined with the search field, as seen in the screenshots provided in the gallery below.

Another notable addition to the latest version of the app pertains to its Home Control section for the Google Assistant which now boasts Scenes and Groups tabs, whereas Google also improved the app’s ability to edit and share screenshots. This particular feature has yet to be distributed on a global level but will presumably become more widely available shortly, with its latest version already looking like a nearly finished product. Finally, the Google Assistant panel now boasts a softer, more rounded design, whereas Google is also experimenting with allowing users to search the contents of the Recents tab, the teardown revealed.