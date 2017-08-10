Google App Update Brings Quick Access Shortcuts To India

The latest update for Android’s Google search application for users in India has a couple of new features that could make it a lot easier to navigate locally and to quickly access useful information. That’s thanks to a new set of tap-activated tools located just below the search bar that covers a wide array of easy access information across several categories. The tools appear to build on other enhancements recently added to the company’s other search platforms, as Google looks for ways to improve user experience across the board. To access the new features, users simply need to open the Google app and watch for the bar beneath the search field. Tapping the arrow to the right of the tools displayed by default reveals the full suite of information available. The update was rolled out earlier this year in the U.S. and is rolling out to users in India now, but users shouldn’t be too concerned if it hasn’t hit their device just yet. Updates like this tend to take time – often days or weeks.

The tools shown by default will vary for each individual user based on use history and other factors. However, the first category available to users in the expanded menu, after the update may be the most useful. Tappable shortcuts found below the “Nearby” heading provide quick access to restaurants, gas stations, and other locations that are near to the GPS-gathered location of a user. It can also provide easy access to directions to nearby places that are relevant to users, such as work or home, from a user’s current location. Meanwhile, items found under the “Tools” heading provide users with rapid access to translations, dice rolls, coin flips, various calculators and spinners, and more all in one place. Lifestyle shortcuts, on the other hand, provide information pertaining to entertainment, sports, recipes, and more.

Google is, of course, not content to stop with the new implementations outlined here, either. The company plans to add even more new shortcuts for events and other information over time. The application also features a “Fun” category for in-app web-based games and entertainment, while the Weather and Travel sections provide forecasts and information about flights, hotels, or attractions. Finally, there’s also a section specifically catering to information that would be important for each individual user – which contains emails, reservations, and more. If you live in the region and haven’t received the update to the app yet, open the My Apps section of the Play Store and check to see if it’s available for download.