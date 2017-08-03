Google Adds Unified Saved Page To Mobile Website

Google is changing the user interface of its mobile website with the addition of a navigation drawer. The drawer, which can now be accessed by simply tapping the hamburger icon at the upper left-hand side of the mobile web page, contains the Home, Saved, Settings and Help buttons. When pressed, the Home button leads to the search engine’s home page, which contains the familiar search bar and often times a Google doodle. Meanwhile, the Saved button directs the user to a unified page that contains all the items that the account owner has saved from all the Google services. Among the items that the user may see on this page include the images obtained from Google Images, places from Maps, travel itineraries, and websites.

Google has allowed saving certain materials from its services for several years now. The search giant activated this feature in its Image Search service in the year 2015 and when it launched, the saved photographs can be accessed through a shortcut at the bottom right of the search results page. The new interface introduced by the tech firm reduces the number of steps needed to access the stored images. The aforementioned page also provides access to the websites previously stored by the user and saved information from Google Maps. Among the information that can be saved from the location service of the Mountain View-based internet giant include Favorite locations, Starred pages, and Want to go. There is also an overflow button present in the upper right-hand side of the Saved page that allows the user to provide feedback and access the search giant’s support website.

The navigation drawer also contains the settings button, which was previously located at the bottom of the mobile web page. Once it is pressed, the user is taken to the search settings where options like SafeSearch filters, search language, and private results options can be controlled. The addition of navigation drawer results in a unified user interface for the search giant’s mobile web page and applications. However, the mobile applications have yet to receive an update that will add the unified Save feature.