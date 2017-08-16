Google Adds New Collaboration Tools To Docs, Sheets & Slides

Google has added a slew of fresh capabilities and features to its suite of web-based team collaboration programs Docs, Sheets and Slides in a bid to provide a better collaboration experience to teams. Birkan Icacan, product manager for Google Docs, explained in a blog post published on Wednesday that the new updates will allow you to designate names to your documents so that it becomes easier to keep track of the changes made to Docs, Sheets and Slides. The revised documents can then be organized under the “Version history” section in the suite’s web interface. This feature also makes it easier to identify which version is the final one and which one needs more work.

Additionally, the latest update to the collaboration suite lets you see a preview version of documents that are uncluttered with annotations and edit suggestions. Under the Select Tools menu, choose Review suggested edits and select between “Preview accept all” or “Preview reject all,” after which you can see the clean version of any documents. The new update also introduces the ability to make edit suggestions to a document using any mobile device regardless of the platform, provided you have enabled the “Suggest changes” option. You also have the option to approve or reject those suggestions in the software suite instantly to spare your team members the burden of going through every revision made to documents. The new version control tool in Google Docs in particular comes with Litera Change-Pro or Workshare Add-ons to let you find texts with red lines and crosscheck documents in order to figure out the changes made.

In addition to helping you keep track of revision history in documents, the new update also integrates built-in add-ons to templates to let you customize how your formatting works as well as save time on creating them. With the native add-ons, you can start creating your own template in accordance with the specific requirements of your team. Finally, there is now a new option for G Suite Business and Enterprise clients to find the information that must be added to a document, as the machine intelligence-based Google Cloud Search has been incorporated into Docs and Slides through the Explore tool. These and more recent updates are part of Google’s efforts to enhance its productivity suite for customers, and the Mountain View, California-based company is expected to boost the web-based software suite with more features in the future.