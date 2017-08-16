Genesis Adds Google Assistant Support to its App

Genesis has announced today that its customers will be able to use the Google Assistant to do things like lock and unlock their car doors and much more. This is just the latest car maker to add Google Assistant support to its connected services, giving customers a new way to control their car with their voice. According to Genesis’ press release, customers will be able to send commands to their vehicle using Google Home or a smartphone with Google Assistant, by linking their Genesis Connected Services account with Google Assistant. Once that is done, Google Assistant will need the PIN number for Genesis Connected Services, so it can use your account. And that’s it.

There are only a few commands that currently work for Google Assistant, which includes locking and unlocking the car, remote start with climate control, remotely hit the horn or turn on the lights and finally, sending directions to the vehicle’s navigation system. These are all pretty basic features and ones that other car makers have done – like Hyundai and Ford – with Google Assistant or Alexa. Genesis does note that users are able to speak these commands to Google Assistant, or text them. So for instance, if you’re in a meeting and are in a rush to get home once it’s over, you can remote start your car by typing it into the Google Assistant, and you’re car will be there waiting for you once you are finished.

Now that the Google Assistant is available on both Android and iOS, the Google Assistant is a lot more powerful and useful for users that also own a Genesis vehicle. The Google Assistant can tell you things like the weather, which will help you decide how warm or cold you want your vehicle, so when you get inside your vehicle, it’ll be nice and comfortable. This feature is available today for all Genesis owners, and will be on display later this month – and likely all of the auto shows for the rest of 2017, as would be expected. This is something that will likely be coming to other car makers in the coming months as well.