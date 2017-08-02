Geekbench Suggests Snapdragon 835-Powered OPPO R11 Is Coming

OPPO had introduced the OPPO R11 and OPPO R11 Plus handsets back in June, and both of those handsets ship with the Snapdragon 660 SoC, well, a more powerful variant of the OPPO R11 might be on the way. The Snapdragon 835-powered OPPO R11 has just surfaced on Geekbench, and it comes with 6GB of RAM and Android 7.1.2 Nougat. This essentially means that a high-end OPPO R11 variant might land in the near future, which is something that consumers did not expect, that’s for sure, as OPPO’s previous R-series devices were not flagship handsets.

The OPPO R11 and OPPO R11 Plus, as already mentioned, are fueled by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is Qualcomm’s mid-range processor. That is one of Qualcomm’s most powerful mid-range chips, if not the most powerful one, but it cannot compare to its Snapdragon 835 flagship chip. If this listing on Geekbench is accurate, a high-end OPPO R11 model is coming, and even though Geekbench did not reveal the rest of its specifications, chances are that it will sport the same specs as the regular OPPO R11, with one big difference in the SoC department. It is still unknown whether this means that the high-end OPPO R11 Plus variant will also be coming, but if there’s any truth to this Geekbench listing, we will see more leaked info in the near future, that’s for sure.

OPPO did not introduce a flagship handset for quite some time now, and the flagship OPPO R11 device might be something consumers would be interested in. If the high-end OPPO R11 retains most of OPPO R11’s specs and its design, that means that we’re looking at a metal-clad smartphone with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device will probably sport a 5.5-inch fullHD or QHD display, and it will probably ship with 64GB of storage, unless OPPO opts to include 128GB of flash storage in there. The OPPO R11’s storage is expandable via a microSD card, so chances are that you’ll be able to do the same with this high-end OPPO R11 model. OPPO’s VOOC Flash Charge fast charging will be included in this package as well, and chances are that OPPO will introduce more than one color variant of this phone.

Buy the OPPO R9