GearBest Promo: Xiaomi Mi 6, Huawei Nova 2, And More

This time around there are quite a few phones on this list, including some rather well units, like the OnePlus 5 and the Xiaomi Mi 6. In addition to that, the Mi Max 2 phablet made the list, as did one of Huawei’s smartphones, and a smartwatch that you might be interested in. All of these units are discounted, and they also come with coupon codes (limited quantities) which will make them even more affordable, read on.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is made out of metal, and it sports a dual camera setup on the back. The device also comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835. This variant of the phone comes with 6GB of RAM, and it is currently on a 27 percent discount. The phone now costs $475.99 over at GearBest, and you can get it for $469.99 if you utilize the coupon down below.

Buy the OnePlus 5

COUPON CODE: OnePlusGS

Huawei Nova 2

The Huawei Nova 2 handset is one of Huawei’s most compelling mid-range devices. This phone is also made out of metal, while it also comes with a dual camera setup. A rear-facing fingerprint scanner is included here, and this phone is fueled by the Kirin 659 SoC. The Nova 2 features a 5-inch fullHD display, and it is on a 16 percent discount. The phone now costs $362, but its price goes down to $336.99 if a coupon is used.

Buy the Huawei Nova 2

COUPON CODE: HUAWEIGS1

LEMFO KW88

The DOMINO DM09 Plus is a smartwatch comes with a silicone strap, and Bluetooth 4.0. The watch itself is made out of metal, and you can insert nano SIM card in this watch. The watch comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and this watch sports a rather sporty look. The LEMFO KW88 smartwatch is now discounted over at GearBest, and if you use the provided coupon, it will cost you $87.99.

Buy the LEMFO KW88

COUPON CODE: LEMFOGS2

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is Xiaomi’s largest phablet, this device comes with a metal body, and a 6.44-inch fullHD display. The Mi Max 2 packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, and on top of it, you’re getting Xiaomi’s MIUI OS. The Mi Max 2 is now available for $239.99 with a coupon code which is provided down below.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi Max 2

COUPON CODE: MAX2HD

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s flagship handset, which is made out of metal and glass, and comes with a rather compact 5.15-inch fullHD display. This smartphone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, and it comes with 6GB of RAM. Two 12-megapixel snappers are placed on the back of the Mi 6, and Android Nougat comes pre-installed on it, with MIUI 8 OS. You can purchase the Mi 6 for only $399.99 if you utilize the provided coupon.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6

COUPON CODE: MI6BER