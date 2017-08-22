GearBest Promo: Ulefone Armor 2, Ceiling Light, And More

GearBest is back with yet another deal roundup, and this time around there are a couple of phones on this list, and in addition to that, you will find a laptop, and two smart lights / lamps. All of the device down below are currently discounted, the discounts are ranging from 11 percent, all the way to 35 percent. Having said that, if you’re in a market for an affordable phone, or a smart light, read on.

Xiaomi Air 13 (With A Fingerprint Scanner)

The Xiaomi Air 13 is the company’s Windows 10-powered laptop, which is fueled by the Intel Core i5-7200U processor. This laptop comes with a 13.3-inch fullHD display, and interestingly enough, this is a variant of the device which offers a fingerprint scanner as well. The Xiaomi Air 13 comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and it currently costs $849.99 ($25 percent off).

Ulefone Armor 2

The Ulefone Armor 2 is Ulefone’s rugged smartphone, which comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. This phone is also highly resistant to pressure, and it packs in 6GB of RAM. MediaTek’s Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the device, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. A 16-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of this phone, and the device sports a 5-inch fullHD display. The Ulefone Armor 2 is currently on an 11 percent discount, it costs $259.99.

LEAGOO KIICAA MIX

The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX comes with really thin bezels, though this phone sports a ‘chin’ below its display, similar to the one on the Xiaomi Mi MIX. This handset comes with a dual camera setup on the back, while it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display. You’re also getting 3GB of RAM here, and 32GB of native storage. The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX comes with a price of $109.99, as it is currently on a 21 percent discount.

Xiaomi Yeelight Ceiling Light

The Xiaomi Yeelight Smart LED Ceiling light can now be purchased for $69.99, which means it is 31 percent more affordable than usual. You’re getting the whole package here, all you have to do is put this ceiling light on your… ceiling, and you’ll be able to connect it to your phone via Bluetooth or WiFi in order to control it remotely. Several colors of this ceiling light are currently available on GearBest, and all of them are discounted.

Xiaomi Yeelight Children LED Ceiling Light

The Xiaomi Yeelight Children LED Ceiling Light is now priced at $79.99 (35 percent off) over at GearBest. The main use of this ceiling light is that it can act as a night light, as it gets rather dim, while you can connect it to the Mi Home app, just like the regular smart light from Yeelight. Several different colors (with a different picture on top of them) are available from GearBest, but only yellow and orange models are on a 35 percent discount.

