GearBest Promo: Redmi 4X, Oukitel K10000 Pro, And More

As per usual, GearBest has a number of deals ongoing on its website, and in a list down below, you’ll be able to find 5 of them. Some of these deals actually come with coupon codes, which will lower the asking price even more for you. This time around you’ll find several smartphones on the list, along with a rather interesting Bluetooth controller, and a smartband which comes with a blood pressure monitor.

MOCUTE – 053 Bluetooth Game Controller

If you’re in a market for a game controller, the MOCUTE – 053 is now on sale over at GearBest. You can get this Bluetooth game controller for only $12.99 (10 percent off), and it’s actually quite a solid piece of tech. This controller is compatible with both Android and iOS, and it supports Bluetooth 3.0, while it comes with a 400mAh battery, which can be recharged in 2-3 hours and provide you with 20-30 hours of game time.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is one of the best budget phones out there at the moment, and its 4GB RAM variant is now quite affordable at GearBest. You can purchase the 4GB RAM (+64GB storage) model of this smartphone for $168.99 (20 percent off), and we’re talking about an international version of the device here. You can even get a discount if you utilize the provided coupon. The Redmi 4X comes with a 4,100mAh battery, MIUI 8 and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 SoC.

COUPON CODE: 4X6GB

X9 PRO Smartband

The X9 PRO smartband comes with a blood pressure monitor, and it is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. This smartband looks a bit like a smartwatch, and it comes with a rubber band. The Black model of this band is currently on sale over at GearBest, it is 18 percent more affordable than usual, and costs $23.99, though you can get it for $19.99 if you utilize the provided coupon.

COUPON CODE: X9PRO

Vernee Mars Pro

The Vernee Mars Pro is Vernee’s quite powerful mid-range smartphone. This device is fueled by the Helio P25 SoC, while it comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device is made out of metal, and it features a fingerprint scanner on its back. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone, and the Vernee Mars Pro is currently 14 percent more affordable than usual, it costs $189.99.

Oukitel K10000 Pro

The Oukitel K10000 Pro is the device you should consider if you need a really huge battery, and a device which offers out-of-the-ordinary design. The Oukitel K10000 Pro comes with a 10,000mAh battery pack, and it is made mostly out of metal, but it also comes with a rubber back. This phone comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T SoC, and offers 3GB of RAM. The Oukitel K10000 Pro currently costs $179.99 (18 percent off) at GearBest.

