GearBest Promo: Oukitel U22, Smart Ceiling Light, And More

GearBest is back with some more deals for you to check out. In the list down below, you will find a number of different products that are currently on sale over at GearBest. Various products have been included here, including a smartphone, a TV box and even a keychain light, amongst other products. These devices are discounted from 15 to 39 percent, and we’ve included one new device that is currently on pre-order, even though it’s not discounted.

Oukitel U22

The Oukitel U22 is the first product on this list, and this is a smartphone, of course. The Oukitel U22 is a phone which comes with a metal frame which is placed in between two sheets of glass, and it offers a dual camera setup on its back. This phone sports a 5.5-inch fullHD display, 2GB of RAM and it is fueled by the MediaTek MT6580A quad-core SoC running at 1.3GHz. The phone is currently on a 15 percent discount, it costs $74.99, but you can get it for $69.99 if you utilize a provided coupon.

MSI GL62M 7REX – 1252CN

The MSI GL62M 7REX – 1252CN is actually a gaming laptop, and it’s currently on pre-order over at GearBest, though pre-order will be over on August 14, and the device will start shipping to consumers soon after that. This device is fueled by the Intel Core i7-7700HQ SoC, while it sports a 15.6-inch fullHD LED display, and it comes with Windows 10 OS and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The MSI GL62M 7REX – 1252CN is priced at $1,279.99.

H96 Max TV Box

The H96 Max TV Box is an Android-powered TV box. This TV box ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, while it is fueled by the RK3399 SoC. This TV box sports either 2GB or 4GB of RAM, though we’re talking about the 4GB RAM variant here, considering that model is currently on a 20 percent discount, and it costs $115.99, though you can get it for $108.99 if you utilize the provided coupon, keep in mind that there are limited quantities available.

Nitecore TUBE LED Keychain Light

The Nitecore TUBE LED Keychain Light is currently on a rather considerable discount, as it costs $5.99. This product is usually quite affordable, but this 39 percent discount is something worth mentioning if you need such a small, and yet rather useful gadget. This keychain light is rechargeable, and its LED light is quite bright (45 lumens), though there is a mode which will make it less bright, if that’s what you want.

Xiaomi Yeelight Smart LED Ceiling Light

The Xiaomi Yeelight Smart LED Ceiling Light is Xiaomi’s product that is rather self-explanatory. If you’re looking for a ceiling light which you can control with your smartphone, then this might be a product for you, as it is currently 25 percent more affordable than usual, and it costs $69.99. This ceiling light is IP60 dustproof and it comes with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built in, and GearBest claims it will take you 5 minutes to install it (compatible with a 50-100mm lamp holder).

