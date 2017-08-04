GearBest Promo: Bluboo S1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, And More

GearBest is back with another set of deals, this time around we have five new deals for you, ranging from smartphones, all the way to a mechanical keyboard and a set of Bluetooth headphones. Today’s discounts range from 12 percent to 20 percent, depending on the product, and in addition to these discounts, and one product comes with a special coupon code which will bring its price down even further.

Xiaomi WiFi HomePlug

The first item on the list is the Xiaomi WiFi HomePlug. This device is currently on an 18 percent discount, and it costs $45.99. This is basically a signal booster for your WiFi network, and it’s actually quite a powerful signal booster. It is compatible with routers from other brands, and it comes with a QCA9533 processor, while it can cover about 200 meters, though its coverage will depend on where it is positioned, how many walls are around, and so on.

Bluboo S1

The Bluboo S1 is Bluboo’s budget ‘bezel-less smartphone which is currently on a 10 percent discount at GearBest, and it costs $349.99 as a result of it. This handset’s design is definitely inspired by the Xiaomi MI MIX 2, and it looks really sleek because of it. The Bluboo S1 sports a dual camera setup on the back, and a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. This phone is fueled by the MediaTek Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor, and it sports 4GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is Xiaomi’s budget smartphone. This device is made out of metal, it comes with a set of capacitive keys below its display. This phone currently costs $209.99 over at GearBest (7 percent off). You will also find a coupon code down below, and by utilizing it, you can slash that price down to $199.99. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it also comes with 4GB of RAM. Do keep in mind this is a global variant of the device.

COUPON CODE: N4GLB

MOTOSPEED Mechanical Keyboard CK101

The MOTOSPEED CK101 is actually a rather interesting-looking mechanical keyboard, which currently costs $41.99, it is discounted by 13 percent. This keyboard comes with RGB backlight, which is not a feature many keyboards offer, and it’s ergonomic. This keyboard supports Mac OS, and Windows XP+, though chances are you’ll be able to connect it to other desktop operating systems as well.

Bluedio T4 Portable Bluetooth Headphones

The Bluedio T4 are portable Bluetooth earphones which come with a built-in microphone, and are currently discounted by 26 percent. These headphones cost $50.99 at the moment, and they come with Bluetooth 4.2. The Bluedio T4 headphones are actually well built, and these headphones come with both a 3.5mm connector, and also a Type-C connection, so you can connect them to a wide range of devices, even if your smartphone does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

