GearBest Deals: Xiaomi’s Backpack, OnePlus 5, And More

Several interesting products made our deals list for today. In a list down below, you’ll be able to find three smartphones, along with a yard light and a backpack, believe it or not. LEAGOO’s KIICAA MIX ‘bezel-less’ handset is on this list, as is OnePlus’ latest flagship, the OnePlus 5. The aforementioned backpack comes from Xiaomi, and if you own a laptop and tend to carry tons of tech with you, this might be just the backpack for you, read on.

LEAGOO KIICAA MIX

The LEAGOO KIICAA MIX is probably the company’s most popular smartphone to date, mainly because of its design. This phone’s design is inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T SoC, and it is priced at $109.99 (21 percent off) over at GearBest, and a coupon code is also available, which will bring that price down even further.

Bluboo S1

The Bluboo S1 is the company’s ‘bezel-less’ smartphone. It is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core SoC, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, while a 3,500mAh battery is also included here. This phone is currently discounted by 19 percent, and can be purchased for $169.99.

Xiaomi 20L Leisure Backpack

Xiaomi’s backpack also made the list, and this backpack is water resistant, and can fit laptops which have displays up to 15.6 inches. This backpack is made out of polyester, and it is really light, around 0.42kg. The backpack itself comes in Gray, Blue and Black color variants, and Blue and Black models are currently on a 15 percent discount over at GearBest, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to buy this backpack for only $19.99.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A is Xiaomi’s budget smartphone which sports a 5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display, and includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 425 64-bit quad-core SoC, and on its back you’ll be able to find a 13-megapixel camera. This handset is currently priced at $97.99 (13 percent off), but if you use the provided coupon, the phone will cost you $92.99.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is currently on sale over at GearBest, you can get the phone’s 6GB RAM model for $472.99 (28 percent off), and if you decide to use the provided coupon, the phone will end up costing you $459.89. The device is made out of metal, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. A 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display is included here as well, and there are two cameras included on the back of the phone.

