GearBest Deals: Xiaomi Mi 6, Teclast X80 Pro, And More

In the list down below, you’ll be able to find five new deals from GearBest. In this list, we’ve included a number of different products, from a smartphone and a tablet, all the way to an electric toothbrush and a TV box. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is currently on sale over at GearBest, and the same can be said for one of Teclast’s interesting tablet offerings. In addition to the regular discount GearBest is offering, we also have some coupon codes to share which will help bring down that price even further, read on.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is Xiaomi’s current flagship handset, and it is currently on a 26 percent discount on GearBest, it costs $449.99. Now, we’re looking at a white variant of the phone here, and if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to get it for $435.99. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is made out of metal and glass, and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC. This phone packs in 6GB of RAM, and comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 6

COUPON CODE: Mik64GSl

Xiaomi SOOCAS X3 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Xiaomi manufactures all sorts of interesting, and sometimes odd, products, like this electric toothbrush, for example. The Xiaomi SOOCAS X3 Sonic Electric Toothbrush currently costs $41.99 over at GearBest, as it is on a 21 percent discount at the moment. This toothbrush comes with wireless charging and it is also waterproof (IPX7 rating). This toothbrush has a 1,000mAh battery built in, and connects to your smartphone via Xiaomi’s app.

Buy the Xiaomi SOOCAS X3 Sonic Toothbrush

Teclast X80 Pro Tablet

The Teclast X80 Pro Tablet is currently priced at $89.99, as it has been discounted by 23 percent. A coupon code is also available for this product, and it will bring the price down to $84.99 for you, if you opt to purchase it. This tablet comes with both Windows 10 and Android 5.1 Lollipop, while it sports an 8-inch 1920 x 1200 display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The device is fueled by the Intel Cherry Trail x5-Z8350 SoC, and it packs in a 3,800mAh battery.

Buy the Teclast X80 Pro Tablet

COUPON CODE: X80Pro

Convoy S2 LED Flashlight

If you’re in a market for a solid LED flashlight, you’ll be glad to know that the Convoy S2 is now on sale over at GearBest. This flashlight currently costs $14.89, as it is on a 11 percent discount. If you utilize a provided coupon, however, that price will be slashed by a couple of additional dollars. This LED flashlight has a number of different modes you can utilize, and it also offers different color temperatures, while it is made out of metal.

Buy the Convoy S2

COUPON CODE: CS2GIFT

Alfawise H96 Pro+ TV Box

The Alfawise H96 Pro+ TV Box now costs $79.99, it has been discounted by 17 percent. You can bring its price down to $75.99 by utilizing the provided coupon, which is listed down below. The Alfawise H96 Pro+ TV Box comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it is fueled by the Amlogic S912 octa-core SoC. This TV Box comes with Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed, and offers Bluetooth 4.1 as well.

Buy the Alfawise H96 Pro+ TV Box

COUPON CODE: GBH96PP6