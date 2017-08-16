GearBest Deals: OnePlus 5, ThiEYE V5s, Lenovo P2, And More

In the list down below, you will find five new GearBest deals. This time around, we have three smartphones for you, in addition to some other devices, including an action camera, and an IR sensor and photosensitive night light. Most of these devices are not only discounted, but come with coupons which can bring their price down even further, though keep that a limited amount of coupons are available. Today’s offerings are discounted from 4 percent, all the way to 27 percent, not to mention coupon discounts, so read on if you’re interested.

Xiaomi MiJIA IR Sensor and Photosensitive Night Light

The Xiaomi MiJIA IR sensor and photosensitive night light is essentially a smart night light. You can place this gadget on a wall in your room somewhere, and its light has a 120-degree sensing angle and distance up to 5 to 7m. This light can turn on automatically in dark environments, and light up the room for you for 15 seconds. You will need three AA batteries to make it work, though such batteries come with the device. This gadget usually costs $14.99, but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to get it for only $8.99.

Lenovo P2

The Lenovo P2 is a metal-clad phablet, which comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a huge 5,100mAh battery. This device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The Lenovo P2 is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. This handset is currently on a 17 percent discount, and it costs $219.99, but it can be purchased for $206.99 with the provided coupon.

Huawei P9 Lite

The Huawei P9 Lite is Huawei’s mid-range offering, and it is made out of metal. This phone sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, while it comes with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage. Huawei’s Kirin 650 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the Huawei P9 Lite, while the phone sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. The Huawei P9 Lite is currently priced at $218, but you can get it for only $179.99 with the provided coupon.

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is OnePlus’ new flagship for 2017, and this is a metal-clad phone. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone is currently on a significant discount over at GearBest, it can be purchased for only $439.99 via the provided coupon. This handset sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, and it comes with 64GB of storage.

ThiEYE V5s

The ThiEYE V5s is a 4K action camera which comes with Wi-Fi connectivity. This is a rather small action camera, which provides you with a 2-inch display, and a 12-megapixel shooter, we’re looking at a 170-degree wide-angle lens with an f/2.5 aperture. This camera comes with both CPL and UV filters, and it is currently priced at $85.99 over at GearBest, for those of you who are interested.

