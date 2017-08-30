GearBest Deals: MAZE Alpha, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, And More

GearBest is back with yet another set of deals, this time around there are four smartphones in the list down below, and Xiaomi’s Yeelight smart light bulb, which could be useful to those of you who are looking to up their smart home game. Some of these devices, as per usual, come with coupon codes, which bring prices even further down, though every single one of these products is discounted even without those coupon codes.

Xiaomi Yeelight E27 Smart LED Bulb

The Xiaomi Yeelight E27 smart LED bulb is capable of reproducing 16 million colors, and it works with Amazon’s Alexa AI assistant, in case you were wondering, while it also integrates with Google Home. If you’re think that Philips’ smart LED bulbs are too expensive, this might be the right choice for you, as this LED bulb currently costs $16.99 (24 percent off), but if you utilize the provided coupon, you’ll be able to grab it for only $11.99.

Buy the Xiaomi Yeelight E27

COUPON CODE: RGBW8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of Xiaomi’s best mid-range offerings. This smartphone is made out of metal, and it sports a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The phone comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and it packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC. The Redmi Note 4 currently costs $159.99 (14 percent off) over at GearBest, but you can get it for $146.99 by using the provided coupon.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

COUPON CODE: RNoteGB

Vernee Mars Pro

The Vernee Mars Pro is yet another metal-clad smartphone which is currently on a discount, it can be purchased for $189.99, as it is currently discounted by 14 percent. This phone is fueled by the Helio P25 64-bit octa-core processor from MediaTek, and it comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The Vernee Mars Pro also packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, and it comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

Buy the Vernee Mars Pro

OnePlus 5 (8GB RAM variant)

The OnePlus 5 is OnePlus’ flagship for 2017, and the variant we’re here to talk about comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED panel, and a dual camera setup on the back. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phone, with the company’s OxygenOS on top of it. The phone is currently discounted by 23 percent, and costs $589.99, but that price can go down to $549.99 if you take advantage of the provided coupon.

Buy the OnePlus 5 (8GB RAM)

COUPON CODE: ON82CH1

MAZE Alpha

The MAZE Alpha is company’s ‘bezel-less’ smartphone which is clearly inspired by the Xiaomi Mi MIX. This phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. MediaTek’s Helio P25 SoC fuels the MAZE Alpha, and Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on it. The phone currently costs $182.99, as it is discounted by 35 percent.

Buy the MAZE Alpha