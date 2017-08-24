GearBest Deals: Elephone S8, Xiaomi Redmi 4X, And More

If you’re in a market for a new smartphone, then this might be just the deals roundup for you. In the list down below, you will find three smartphones, all of which are quite affordable, and yet rather compelling. In addition to these three devices, Xiaomi’s night light also made the list, and so did a rather interesting action camera which is manufactured by HawKeye. Having said that, let’s get started.

Elephone S8

The Elephone S8 is a successor to the rather successful Elephone S7 which was announced last year. The Elephone S8 is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a fingerprint scanner below the display. This handset sports a 6-inch QHD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. MediaTek’s Helio X25 SoC fuels this phone, and the device is currently available for pre-order for $279.99, though you can get it for $239.99 if you utilize the provided coupon.

Pre-order the Elephone S8

COUPON CODE: GBELeS8

Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro

The Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro sports a 5.2-inch fullHD display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core SoC, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. A 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, while Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the device, with a custom interface called ‘ZUI’. The phone is currently discounted and it costs $266.99, though you can get it for $259.99 if you take advantage of the provided coupon.

Buy the Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro

COUPON CODE: ZPRO2X

HawKeye Firefly 8S

The HawKeye Firefly 8S is a sports camera capable of shooting 4K videos. This camera is fueled by the Ambarella S12S75 SoC, and it comes with Sony’s IMX117 CMOS sensor. This gadget sports a 2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 640×480, and a 1,200mAh battery is also included in this package. This camera is currently on a 12-percent discount over at GearBest, and you can grab it for $141.99.

Buy the HawKeye Firefly 8S

Xiaomi Yeelight Night Light

If you’ve been looking for a night light, well, the Xiaomi Yeelight USB-powered night light might interest you. This night light comes with an IR sensor so that it can detect movement, and it uses a 2700K warm light in order to provide comfortable light at night. A 750mAh battery is included here, and this gadget is really easy to install. The Xiaomi Yeelight night light is priced at $16.45 over at GearBest, but you can grab it for only $10.99 if you utilize the coupon down below.

Buy the Xiaomi Yeelight Night Light

COUPON CODE: MiYeeGB

Xiaomi Redmi 4X

The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is the company’s budget offering, and is currently priced at $133.99, as it is discounted by 17 percent. With the provided coupon, however, you can purchase this phone for $129.99. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X is made out of metal, while it sports a 5-inch 720p display, and 3GB of RAM. This gadget also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and a 13-megapixel shooter is placed on its back, while the phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 435 SoC.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi 4X

COUPON CODE: X4XSK