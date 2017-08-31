Garmin Announces The Vivomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch

Garmin has now officially announced the Vivomove HR, its hybrid smartwatch that comes equipped with a touchscreen, a heart rate sensor, and a boasted battery life of up to five days, which can even be up to two weeks if the Vivomove HR is put into Watch Mode. With its hybrid design and functions, the Vivomove HR is meant to be worn for all kinds of activities from exercise to everyday wear, and it’s available in two different style options – the Sport model which comes in Black and Rose Gold with Black and White silicone bands, and the Premium model which comes in either Silver with a Dark Brown leather band or Gold with a Light Brown leather band.

There will be a difference in cost depending on the model, and the Sport version will be the cheaper of the two as it comes to market at a retail price of $199. The Premium version will cost $100 more with a retail price of $299, so while the features of the Premium model will be the same it does come with the full steel body and the leather bands, whereas the Sport version has a steel bezel but the actual watch case is made of a fiber-reinforced polymer.

When it comes to the functions, the Vivomove HR is capable of continuously tracking your heart rate and like other trackers and smartwatches, the Vivomove HR will also track activity stats like your calories burned, your steps taken, your distance, and your intensity minutes. Beyond those more standard tracking features the Vivomove HR also has the ability to monitor your wellness. To help you manage your stress for example, the watch can track your all-day stress levels and there’s a relaxation timer. As is likely evident from the images too, the Vivomove HR is also capable of displaying incoming notifications from a connected smartwatch including emails and text messages, and it’s got other smart functions like music controls if you want a simpler way to control playback of your streaming music. Perhaps best of all, Garmin designed the watch to start tracking your activities automatically when it senses your movement, so once you begin walking or running it will begin tracking and you won’t have to initiate anything. Garmin doesn’t mention a launch date for the watch, but the product page on its website does list a ship time of five to eight weeks from now. You can’t however, actually purchase the watch yet even in a pre-order status.