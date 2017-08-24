Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) To Launch With Bixby, Manual Reveals

A user manual for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) appeared on Samsung’s website earlier this week, with the document detailing the components of the tablet, some of its key features, and additional safety reminders. Based on the user manual, it seems that Samsung will now begin rolling out its personal assistant Bixby to its tablet devices. Up until now, the feature was limited to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus which the firm released earlier this year. The manual details how users could set up Bixby using their Samsung account and also states that the Bixby Home screen will appear once the owner swipes to the right on the home screen. Bixby on Samsung tablets is also capable of creating reminders, either within its dedicated app or while the user is browsing the Internet. In addition, the assistant’s Home screen is filled with cards containing recommended content and actions. The manual does not include any reference to the Bixby Voice feature and it’s likely that this functionality of the personal assistant is not yet fully developed for tablets. The tablet also lacks a physical Bixby key for activating the assistant which Samsung so far introduced on the Galaxy S8 lineup and the newly announced Galaxy Note 8.

Aside from Samsung’s personal assistant, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) also sports the Game Launcher. This app lists down the games downloaded from both the Google Play Store and the Galaxy Apps store for easier access. The Game Launcher also allows the user to control the performance of the device by choosing between the high-performance and power-efficient modes while boasting the ability to record games, capture screenshots, and lock the navigation buttons during gaming sessions.

Another feature which the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) borrows from the newer Samsung smartphones is the redesigned system launcher which allows you to simply swipe up the home screen to see all installed applications. The notification shade and quick settings were also updated to reflect the designs found in the company’s recently launched products. Given the increasing number of leaks and certifications, it is likely that the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will be unveiled in the near future, with some industry watchers speculating that it will be launched along with other Samsung products at IFA which will take place next month.