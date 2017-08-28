Galaxy Note 8’s Apps Now Available On Rooted Samsung Phones

The apps that come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8 are now unofficially available on other Samsung Electronics-made smartphones, provided that they’re rooted and run Android 7.0 Nougat. One member of the XDA Developers community managed to port the majority of mobile tools included with the Galaxy Note 8 last week, allowing users to simply flash the offerings onto their devices, with the package itself being given in the form of a standard ZIP file. As the installation procedure involves flashing, you’ll need a rooted Samsung Galaxy handset with a custom recovery tool in order to load the apps onto your smartphone, meaning that you’re consequently voiding your warranty and will likely have to unlock your bootloader.

The developer responsible for the port managed to package 17 apps found on the Galaxy Note 8, including Samsung’s Internet Browser, TouchWiz Home, Smart Manager, Gallery, Clock, Calendar, and Calculator. Other offerings included in the bundle are S Finder, Weather, Keyboard, Phone and Contacts, Samsung Themese Store, and Incall UI, with the developer also porting Edge-specific software – People Edge, Task Edge, and Edge Lighting. Finally, the package includes Live Messages, one of the unique features of the Galaxy Note 8 which allows you to easily make a GIF animation by drawing over any picture and sending your creation to anyone. This particular functionality is unlikely to be particularly accurate on devices that aren’t members of the Galaxy Note family, though it should still work without an S Pen. The default Camera app and Always On Display of the Galaxy Note 8 are yet to be ported as user “AlexisXDA” is still trying to resolve some bugs which appear when these tools are loaded onto other devices.

The Galaxy Note 8 is presently available for pre-orders in the majority of Samsung’s key markets and is scheduled for a global release on September 15. Samsung partnered with wireless carriers and retailers around the globe to offer numerous incentives for people who place an advanced order on its newest Android flagship, with consumers being able to get their hands on everything from the Desktop Experience (DeX) station to the Gear 360 camera, depending on the territory.