Galaxy Note 8 Will Probably Be Exclusive To Amazon India

Amazon India has put up the ‘Notify me when available’ banner on its website, along with the livestream link as well. Now, this not only confirms that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available through Amazon India, but it probably suggests that it will be exclusively available from Amazon India as far as its online availability is concerned. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were exclusive to Flipkart when they launched, and it is possible that Samsung decided to give exclusive rights to Amazon India this time around.

In any case, the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced in about an hour in New York, and Amazon India will probably release some more info soon after the phone becomes official. If you live in India and would like to be notified straight away, as soon as Amazon India has some new info to share, visit the source link down below, click on the Galaxy Note 8 banner, enter your info, and wait for an e-mail from the company. The Galaxy Note 8 launch event will kick off at 8AM PST (11AM EST), and thanks to a number of rumors and leaks, we pretty much know what to expect out of Samsung’s new flagship phablet. This handset will resemble the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, it will be made out of metal and glass, and it will sport a curved display on the sides, with really thin bezels above and below the display. The Galaxy Note 8 will be larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus, but not by much, it will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which is only 0.1-inches larger than the panel on the Galaxy S8 Plus. This display will sport an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, in case you were wondering.

Samsung will probably introduce two SoC variants of the Galaxy Note 8, one variant will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, while the other one will ship out with the Exynos 8895 SoC. The Galaxy Note 8 will pack in 6GB of RAM, and chances are it will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. The device will probably come with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery, and Android Nougat will come pre-installed on it, with Samsung’s custom UI.