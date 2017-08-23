The Galaxy Note 8 Will Get Full Otterbox Case Lineup

The Galaxy Note 8 will get a full Otterbox case lineup, offering consumers of Samsung’s latest and greatest smartphone a range of options from what is considered by many to be the pinnacle of device protection when it comes to cases. Consumers will be able to purchase cases from Otterbox’ popular Commuter series line, but will also have the option to choose from the Defender series and the Symmetry series as well, all with varied pricing and multiple color options, though it’s worth noting that not all colors for each case will be available right away as some of them are listed on Otterbox’ website as “coming soon.”

That said, all the cases models are now available to purchase, so you can purchase them right now if the color you’re hoping for is currently available. In addition to the cases, Otterbox is also launching the Alpha Glass screen protector to help the display resist scratches and shattering without affecting the touch sensitivity. At the moment though the screen protector is not available, though it will be coming soon and it will be $44.95 once it launches.

As for the cases, the Defender series cases will be $59.95, the Commuter series will be $49.95, and the Symmetry series will actually have three different case types, one coming at $54.95, which is the Clear Graphics case, and the others coming at $49.95 which are the standard Clear case and the standard Symmetry series case which comes in multiple colors. Those looking for the most protection out of all the options from Otterbox for the Galaxy Note 8 will want to opt for the Defender series case as it’s built to be the most rugged, while those looking for a mix between the rugged build and a more compact setup will want to go for the Commuter series. Those looking for a little more style can choose the Symmetry Clear Graphics case, or just go basic with the simple Clear case or Symmetry series colored options. With the cases already being available, consumers can pick any of them up (provided the color is in stock as noted above) and have the case on their doorstep likely before the phone shows up, meaning they’ll never have to be without protection for the new device.