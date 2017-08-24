The Galaxy Note 8 Will Get 3 MIL-SPEC Cases From UAG

The Galaxy Note 8 will get three MIL-SPEC cases from Urban Armor Gear. For those looking to pick up or who have already pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8, protecting the phone from scratches, dings, drops, and scuffs, is not going to be a challenging task given the amount of cases that have already been announced and or/launched for the phone on the day after its unveiling at Samsung’s Unpacked event. Each of the three different case series’ will have multiple color options, too, so consumers who opt for UAG’s lightweight yet tough option for cases on Samsung’s newest phone will be able to add a little bit of personalization.

Of the three case series’ which includes the Plasma, Monarch, and Plyo models, only the Plasma series is currently available to purchase with the Monarch and Plyo options listed as coming soon. That still bodes well for consumers as the Plasma series case for the Galaxy Note 8 is sort of the middle ground when it comes to the levels of protection offered by UAG for these three case types and is still very durable, and it’s $39.99, compared to the $59.99 for the Monarch, though the Monarch does offer 5-layer protection and will be UAG’s most protective and durable out of all the offerings.

The Plyo will still be a durable case as well, but will be a more minimalist soft shell core and will have the least amount of bulk as well as the most simplistic design. The Plyo case will also be $39.99 just like the Plasma, so if cost is what you’ll be basing your decision off of, the Plasma might be the better option as it will be a bit more durable for the same price, and it’s already available to buy. The Plasma case comes in four different colors including Ice, Ash, Cobalt, and Citron, while the Monarch case comes in two colors, Black and Crimson, and the Plyo case will come in three colors which are Crimson, Ice, and Ash. Worth noting is that UAG says all three case models will be compatible with the Infinity Display and the wireless charging of the Note 8, which meas you won’t have to take the case off to get the best experience.