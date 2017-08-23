Galaxy Note 8 Will Be $20 Per Month, 50% Off On Sprint Flex

Samsung Electronics officially announced the Galaxy Note 8 only a few minutes ago, and Sprint already shared its availability details, revealing when its (future) customers will be able to purchase the latest Android flagship from the Overland Park, Kansas-based mobile service provider.

The company confirmed that consumers will be able to pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 from tomorrow, August 24, with the advanced order period running until September 14, a day before the flagship is scheduled to officially hit the market, including Sprint’s physical stores. The full retail price of the Galaxy Note 8 is set at $960, though the handset is available for zero down and $20 per month with the Sprint Flex leasing plan for well-qualified customers switching to the wireless carrier’s network, 50 percent down from its usual price. Signing up for Sprint Flex also allows you to upgrade to a new device after a year while still having the option of paying for the rest of the handset once your lease is up. People who purchase the Galaxy Note 8 until September 24 are able to register it with Samsung and receive some free electronics from the company as a loyalty bonus, Samsung said earlier today, and Sprint confirmed that its customers are eligible for that promotion.

The Galaxy Note 8 boasts a 6.3-inch Infinity Display, a nearly bezel-less Super AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution and an unconventional 18.5:9 aspect ratio that’s currently the tallest in the mobile industry. The variants of the handset sold in the United States are powered by the Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC), a Qualcomm-made silicon manufactured on the 10nm process node which already debuted with the Galaxy S8 series. The high-end SoC is backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable flash memory, Samsung previously confirmed. Apart from the new S Pen and a 3,300mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support, the handset also ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat coupled with Samsung Experience 8.5. The rear plate of the Galaxy Note 8 houses a dual camera setup, making this device the first Samsung-made handset with such an imaging system in the history of the South Korean original equipment manufacturer. Its main imaging module consists of two 12-megapixel lenses, with one being a wide-angle one with an f/1.7 aperture and the other one being of the telephoto variety with an aperture of f/2.4, whereas its top bezel houses an 8-megapixel, f/1.7 sensor. Many industry watchers expect the Galaxy Note 8 to be one of the most commercially successful smartphones of the year, though it remains to be seen how the handset will be accepted by Sprint’s customers.