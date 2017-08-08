Galaxy Note 8 Wallpapers Leak, Download Them Here

The Galaxy Note 8’s announcement is still a couple of weeks away, and yet the phone’s wallpapers have just surfaced. There are five wallpapers included in the gallery down below, if you’d like to check them out, and there’s no surprise here, these wallpapers actually match with the set included on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Now, in the first two wallpapers, you will notice a huge number 8 in the middle, if you look hard enough, while the other three are landscape wallpapers, and really nice ones at that.

These wallpapers actually come with a 2560 x 2560 resolution, when they should be 2960 x 2960, having the Galaxy Note 8’s display aspect ration in mind. It is unknown what’s going on here, it’s possible that these wallpapers got resized before they were released, or something of the sort, but there you have it. Images that are included in the gallery down below have been compressed, if you’d like to access these wallpapers in their full size, visit the source link down below. Now, these are definitely not all the wallpapers that will be included in the Galaxy Note 8, but they should give you an idea as to what to expect. The Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23 in New York, Samsung had already announced that much, as the company is hosting an Unpacked event in New York on the said date.

The Galaxy Note 8 has been leaking like crazy over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen the device in eight color variants earlier today, thanks to a leaked render, while the phone’s real life images also leaked recently, revealing not only the design of its front side, but its back side as well, while its S Pen stylus was also pictured in several images. The Galaxy Note 8 will almost certainly sport a 5.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC will fuel the device in some markets, while the Snapdragon 835 will be in charge of fueling the device in some other markets, like the US, for example. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, while Samsung’s custom UI will be included on top of it.