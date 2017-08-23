Galaxy Note 8 To Become Available Globally In Mid-September

Samsung had introduced its Galaxy Note 8 flagship phablet earlier today, and the company also released some global availability info during the announcement. The company has released a slew of information regarding the device’s availability in the US, which we will cover in a separate article, but it’s worth noting that the phone will hit all major US carriers and will become available starting on September 15, while pre-orders kick off on August 24. In addition to that, the company mentioned it will be available at Samsung.com, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. Now, as far as the device’s availability outside of the US is concerned, Samsung only said that it will go on sale in mid-September, and will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue color variants (region dependant). Samsung will hopefully release more info regarding global availability soon, so stay tuned.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 flagship comes in three variants, actually, all three of which pack in 6GB of RAM. Now, the most affordable Galaxy Note 8 variant will ship with 64GB of internal storage, while the remaining two pack in 128GB and 256GB of storage, respectively. If you don’t find that to be enough for your needs, you can always pop in a microSD card and get even more storage. We still do not know how much will those three variants of the device cost, Samsung did release some pricing info for the US, but not for countries outside of the States. The Galaxy Note 8 is pretty much what everyone expected, as the aforementioned leaks managed to reveal most of the details regarding this smartphone. The Galaxy Note 8 is made out of metal and glass, and it resembles its Galaxy S8 cousins, though it comes with the S Pen stylus, and its body is a bit less rounded compared to the Galaxy S8 devices. The Galaxy Note 8 is a bit larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus, as it comes with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, compared to the Galaxy S8 Plus’ 6.2-inch panel of the same variety. It’s also worth noting that this is a display which comes with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which helps the Galaxy Note 8 remain quite narrow.

There are two SoC variants of the Galaxy Note 8 out there (they’re the same, save for the included SoC), the Exynos 8895 model of the phone will be available in some markets, while consumers in other regions will be able to get the Snapdragon 835 SoC variant. The device comes with a 3,300mAh battery, and it offers fast charging (both wired and wireless), while Bluetooth 5.0 is also included here. The Galaxy Note 8 also comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, while there are two 12-megapixel cameras on the back of this phone, which are flanked by a fingerprint scanner. Android 7.1.1 Nougat is also included in the Galaxy Note 8 package, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Samsung’s very own UI.