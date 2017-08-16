Galaxy Note 8 Render Leaks In A Deep Sea Blue Color Variant

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s announcement is right around the corner, and yet another seemingly official Galaxy Note 8 render has just surfaced. Evan Blass aka @evleaks has just shared the Deep Sea Blue color variant of the Galaxy Note 8, and we’re seeing the device’s front side in this image, while the device’s S Pen stylus is also pictured here. As you can see, the S Pen stylus matches the device’s color, though it’s worth noting that the bezels above and below the display are black, as they will be on every other Galaxy Note 8 color variant it seems.

The Galaxy Note 8 resembles the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus quite a bit, though its corner are not curved to the degree they are on the Galaxy S8 flagships. The phone’s display is curved on the sides, and so are the display corners. If you take a closer look at the provided image, you will notice that the physical buttons are placed in the same fashion as they were on the Galaxy S8 phones. The power / lock key can be found on the right-hand side of the Galaxy Note 8, while the volume up, volume down and Bixby buttons lie on the left side. Having said that, the Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23 in New York, and the company had already sent out events for its ‘Unpacked’ event. The Galaxy Note 8 will, needless to say, pack in high-end specifications, and it will be more powerful than the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, at least on paper. The Galaxy Note 8 will also ship with a larger display than the Galaxy S8 Plus, speaking of which, let’s check out its (expected) specs, shall we.

The Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, which means it will be larger than the Galaxy S8 Plus which comes with a 6.2-inch panel. The Galaxy Note 8 will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. Chances are that we’ll get two SoC variant of the Galaxy Note 8, the Snapdragon 835 will probably fuel the phone in the US and some other markets, while the Exynos 8895 will ship with the Galaxy Note 8 in Europe, Korea, and a number of other regions. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, with Samsung’s custom UI, and the device will also ship with two rear-facing cameras.