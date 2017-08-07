[UPDATED] Galaxy Note 8 Real Life Images Pop Up, Confirm Earlier Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 just keeps on leaking, three new images have just popped up. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see the Galaxy Note 8 from three different angles, two images of its front side and one of its back have leaked. Now, its display is powered on here, well, kind off, the phone’s ‘Always On’ display mode is active here, which means only some pixels on the display are powered on, while the rest of the display is not.

Having said that, this Always On mode looks like the one Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus users already have, and the device itself comes with sharper corners than the two Galaxy S8 flagships, just like previous leaks suggested. As you can see, this phone comes with a curved display as well, and its back side is also curved. The phone’s power / lock button is placed on the right, while you will notice its volume up, volume down and Bixby buttons on the left. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Infinity Super AMOLED display, with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and the provided image reveals that the S Pen stylus will be tucked away inside of the Galaxy Note 8, it will be placed in the right portion of the phone’s bottom. The device’s dual camera setup is also easily visible in the second image down below, and it is in line with previous leaks. The device’s fingerprint scanner will be located next to the dual camera setup, and in-between them, you’ll notice an LED flash, and what seems to be a heart-rate sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23, the company had already confirmed that, and chances are that Samsung will introduce two SoC variants of this phablet. One variant will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, and that variant will ship to the US. The other model will come with the Exynos 8895 SoC, which is Samsung’s flagship processor, and consumers will be able to purchase that variant in Europe, South Korea and a number of other markets. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to pack in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, while Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on this device, along with Samsung’s custom UI.

UPDATE: The Galaxy Note 8’s alleged S Pen also surfaced, the picture has been added to the gallery down below.