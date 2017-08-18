Galaxy Note 8 Pricing Info Leaks, Three Variants Coming

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s announcement is right around the corner, the company will introduce this flagship phablet on August 23, and the phone’s pricing has just surfaced. This information comes from China, and it seems like these prices will be valid in China, presuming that the info is accurate. Now, if the source is to be believed, Samsung will introduce three Galaxy Note 8 variants, all three of which will have 6GB of RAM, but will ship with different storage setups, read on.

The most affordable Galaxy Note 8 variant will come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage, and it will cost 6,288 Yuan ($941) in China, according to the provided info. The middle-of-the-road model will also sports 6GB of RAM, but will include 128GB of storage, while the most expensive unit will come with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The last two units will be priced at 7,088 Yuan ($1,061) and 7,988 Yuan ($1,196), respectively. Now, as you can see, the Galaxy Note 8 will, allegedly, be quite expensive in China, though this is not all that surprising, considering that this is Samsung’s flagship we’re talking about here, and the fact that Samsung’s devices are usually more expensive in China than in other markets. This also means that the phone’s pricing structure will be different in the US, you’ll be able to purchase the Galaxy Note 8 for less cash, though it is still unknown if all three variants will be released in the US or not. Keep in mind that this is just a rumor, nothing has been confirmed just yet, so who knows if these price points will be valid in China or not.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be made out of metal and glass, just like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The device will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, while it will pack in a battery that is larger than 3,000mAh. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC will fuel the device in some regions, while the Exynos 8895 will be in charge of doing that in other markets. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, while the company’s Experience UI will be applied on top of it. The Galaxy Note 8 will feature a dual camera setup on the back, and it will also be IP68 certified.