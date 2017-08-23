Galaxy Note 8 Is Now Available For Pre-Order In The UK

Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy Note 8 flagship phablet in New York earlier today, and the company initially released only US availability details for the device, but a ton of details regarding its availability in the UK just surfaced as well. Those of you who live in the UK will be glad to hear that pre-orders for the device are kicking off today, that goes for both unlocked and on-contract options. The Galaxy Note 8 is quite expensive in the UK, though, the unlocked variant will cost you £869 ($1,101).

Having said that, if you’re interested in pre-ordering the Galaxy Note 8, you can do so over at Samsung UK’s official website, or at Carphone Warehouse, those are the only two places you can pre-order the phone at the moment, not including carriers, of course. Do keep in mind that other retailers will probably follow soon. Now, if you’re looking to pick up the device from a carrier, you can do that as well, O2 has a number of contracts to offer you, and they start at £50 on the door, while EE’s offerings range from £30 to £90, depending on which tariff you decide to activate. You’ll be able to pre-order the device from Three UK starting tomorrow, and Vodafone UK still hasn’t released any info regarding the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders. That’s not all, however, Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile are also accepting pre-orders at the moment, and according to the source, giffgaff and Tesco Mobile will probably join them soon. Now, if you decide to pre-order the Galaxy Note 8, you will get a free Samsung DeX dock, no matter where in the UK you decide to pre-order the device.

The Galaxy Note 8 is a true powerhouse, as expected, not only does it pack 6GB of RAM and Samsung’s QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display, but it also comes in two SoC variants, though only one of those will be available in the UK, and by the looks of it, consumers in the UK will get the Exynos 8895 variant of the phone. The Galaxy Note 8 also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, and both of those cameras offer OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, and on top of that, you’re getting the company’s very own Samsung Experience UI.