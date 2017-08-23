Galaxy Note 8 Comes With Hiya’s Caller Profile Service

The Galaxy Note 8 will come with native support for Hiya’s caller and business profile service, the Seattle, Washington-based software firm announced on Wednesday, only six hours before Samsung is set to take the stage and officially unveil its latest and most powerful Android smartphone to date. The high-end handset will hence benefit from the company’s proprietary spam detection and caller ID technology, the company said, adding that both the Galaxy Note 8 and the previously supported Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 lineups will now also be able to access Hiya Business Profiles on Samsung Places.

“Reinventing the Dialer” is the ultimate goal of Samsung and Hiya’s now-expanded partnership, according to the latter’s Vice President of Product Mayur Kamat, who added that the two are seeking to change the way in which people discover businesses before contacting them. The collaboration also extends to the Galaxy A and Galaxy J lineups, with their default Phone apps featuring native support for Hiya’s solution. As part of the existing partnership between the two, Samsung’s Hiya-powered Smart Call service also expanded its availability to a wide variety of Galaxy devices in 35 countries, the companies confirmed, with Hiya revealing how its Caller Profile database currently consists of 1.5 billion unique phone numbers and analyzes approximately 3.5 billion texts and calls on a monthly basis with the goal of providing its users with a comprehensive service which can accurately identify their callers. Hiya’s Samsung Places-enabled features are currently available in 28 countries across six continents, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, and South Africa.

The Galaxy Note 8 will ship with Hiya’s integration out of the box, with the phone itself being expected to feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED panel with a QHD resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The U.S. variants of the device should ship with the Snapdragon 835, whereas the other ones will pack the Exynos 8895 system-on-chip, and all are set to feature 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of expandable storage space, previous reports have indicated. The handset should be available for purchase worldwide by mid-September and Samsung is set to disclose its exact availability and pricing details in less than three hours, with its latest Unpacked event being set to begin at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT).