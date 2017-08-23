The Galaxy Note 8 Comes With 60 Days Of Samsung Premium Care

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with 60 days of Samsung Premium Care for free, letting customers forego the usual $11.99 a month cost that it would usually take to get this kind of support. While the offer is only good for a two-month period and will transition to the normal monthly cost afterwards, that’s still a pretty good deal for anyone considering picking up the Galaxy Note 8 as their next device, especially considering there could be many customers who will be new to the Galaxy Note series with this particular model.

While the two months of free support will include coverage for damage to phones, god forbid someone should actually have to use it in that amount of time as the phone will still be new. That said it’s a nice though that customers won’t have to be paying an extra $24 if they have to replace a phone. For some customers, though, the perhaps more exciting detail of the free support is that it will include in-home visits for people to ask questions and seek help with their device for whatever reason. This particular support will be provided by a company called HelloTech which operates its headquarters out of L.A. It isn’t mentioned if HelloTech will only provide visits to people in the L.A. area, and the visit also doesn’t have to be in the home exactly, as it’s reported that a professional will meet the customer wherever they have the time to meet. So if you feel uneasy about having someone come out to your home, or you just don’t have the time and would need to meet somewhere else, it’s possible.

This is going above and beyond being able to get support from a phone tech, because you’ll be able to meet someone face to face to discuss any issues or concerns, that person will also be able to show you how to do something if the issue revolves around learning some particular information about the device that you have been unsure of. Once the free support ends after two months, assistance from HelloTech is still available, but the visits will cost money at this point as will the actual subscription of the Samsung Premium Care service.