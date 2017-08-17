Galaxy Note 8 Brochure Appears, Reveals Camera Details

Some additional Galaxy Note 8 spec info surfaced thanks to a leaked marketing leaflet. Truth be told, it’s still not certain whether this info is accurate, but Ausdroid managed to get the pic from an unnamed source. In any case, this brochure reveals some Galaxy Note 8 spec info, including some more camera detail, which we’ve been waiting for. In addition to the specs, you can also take a look at the render of the phone in the provided image, and this leak more or less confirms previously leaked renders that have popped up recently, like the one that surfaced a day ago.

Now, if this leaflet is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ Infinity display, which means that the latest spec leak is a bit off, and the phone will, after all, sport a 6.3-inch panel, and not a 6.4-inch one. The S Pen stylus is also pictured in this leaflet, and the image more or less confirms that an iris scanner will also be a part of this package, and the same can be said for IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, as expected. This brochure also mentions wireless charging, and as far as the phone’s cameras are concerned, it is mentioned that the Galaxy Note 8 will sport a dual camera setup, and on of those cameras will include a telephoto lens. This essentially means that the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a 2x optical zoom, just like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, and a number of other devices out there. This also confirms a rumor that surfaced quite recently, and suggested that a telephoto lens will be included in the Galaxy Note 8 package.

Having said that, the phone’s main RGB lens will come with an f/1.7 aperture, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) will be included as well. A number of S Pen features from the Galaxy Note 7 will make a comeback here, for example, you will be able to take notes even if the display is turned off. Samsung’s ‘Smart Switch’ software has also been mentioned in the leaked leaflet, while two color variants are mentioned here, Black and Gold models. This means that Samsung might introduce the Galaxy Note 8 in only two color options at first, and some other variants might follow later on, like the Deep Sea Blue model that leaked yesterday.