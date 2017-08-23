Galaxy Note 8 Boasts An Improved Iris Scanner, S Pen & More

Following months of rumors and anticipation, Samsung Electronics today finally unveiled the Galaxy Note 8, its latest and greatest Android flagship that’s meant to make amends for its discontinued predecessor and set a new standard of quality in the premium smartphone segment. Apart from high-end specs that are to be expected from a new addition to the Galaxy Note family, the phablet also comes packed with a variety of special features that Samsung hopes will help it stand out from the competition.

Just like it was the case with its predecessors, one of the most notable special features of the Galaxy Note 8 is its S Pen that Samsung improved to a significant degree compared to the one that shipped with the Galaxy Note 7, both in terms of hardware and software. The new stylus supports 4,096 pressure levels and is backed by more versatile software that’s now able to do much more than just provide you with a quick method of taking notes and magnifying your screen. The translation functionality has been improved compared to last year and should now be more responsive and support full sentences, while the stylus can also be used for quickly selecting and exchanging currencies, the company revealed, adding that users are now also able to quickly send handwritten messages via the phone’s Live Messages feature. As expected, Samsung’s Always On Display makes a return with the Galaxy Note 8, and so do the curved screen edges which can be swiped and either used as shortcuts to full apps or host a broad range of Edge Panel apps available for download on the Galaxy Apps store. The device will also ship with Hiya’s caller and business profile identification service which will be integrated into its default Phone app in 28 supported countries, Hiya confirmed earlier today. Samsung also claims that its iris scanner was designed “for professionals” and is meant to be a perfectly secure contactless authentication method.

The flagship runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box enhanced with the latest version of Samsung’s proprietary mobile software suite. This firmware build will debut on the Galaxy Note 8 and is meant to provide users with an even smoother experience compared to its predecessor that’s currently running on the Galaxy S8 lineup, though more devices are likely to receive the software in the coming months. Finally, Samsung’s newest phablet also ships with the OEM’s artificial intelligence assistant Bixby and a dedicated physical button for activating it, with the tech giant suggesting that the digital companion is set to be significantly improved in the coming months.